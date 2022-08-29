Menu
2013 Honda Civic

112,490 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $174 B/W

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $174 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,490KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9228316
  Stock #: U0632
  VIN: 2HGFB2F49DH041174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0632
  • Mileage 112,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steaming Audio, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $15449 - Our Price is just $14999!

The 2013 Honda Civic takes a step back in the right direction with impressive features, a sophisticated new look, and much-improved refinement overall, says to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 112,490 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steaming Audio, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $173.71 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C
USB
Steaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

