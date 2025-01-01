$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
2013 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
262,859KM
VIN 5FNRL5H43DB501247
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels
The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2013 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.
There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 262,859 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 262,859 KM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2013 Honda Odyssey