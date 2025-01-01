Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2013 Honda Odyssey is for sale today. <br> <br>Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 262,859 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Honda Odyssey

262,859 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13144177

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,859KM
VIN 5FNRL5H43DB501247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels

The Honda Odyssey is a versatile and capable hauler combining clever and generous packaging with responsive handling and a smooth ride. This 2013 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.

There's a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 262,859 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 262,859 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Honda CR-V LX 174,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT 80,090 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Honda Odyssey