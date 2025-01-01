Menu
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Honda Pilot

166,111 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES

12293883

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,111KM
VIN 5FNYF4H63DB505040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79971
  • Mileage 166,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
A/V remote

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Max seating capacity: 8
Departure angle: 22 deg
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Curb weight: 2,076kg (4,577lbs)
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Approach angle: 24 deg
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 999mm (39.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front tires: 235/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 2 GB
Ground clearance (min): 202mm (8.0)
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 253 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine torque: 253 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 250hp @ 5,700RPM
3rd row shoulder room: 1,496mm (58.9)
Passenger volume: 4,324L (152.7 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,563mm (61.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,580mm (62.2)
Exterior height: 1,846mm (72.7)
Payload: 608kg (1,340lbs)
GVWR: 2,765kg (6,096lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,045kg (4,508lbs)
3rd row headroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front hiproom: 1,489mm (58.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,446mm (56.9)
3rd row hiproom: 1,229mm (48.4)
Rear legroom: 978mm (38.5)
3rd row legroom: 815mm (32.1)
Exterior body width: 1,995mm (78.5)
Exterior length: 4,861mm (191.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
2nd row entertainment LCD monitors: 1
Interior rear cargo volume: 510 L (18 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,464 L (87 cu.ft.)
Hitch Class: III

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

