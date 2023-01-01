$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10036839
- Stock #: U0754
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH411809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0754
- Mileage 113,670 KM
Vehicle Description
With comfortable and supportive front seats, the driving experience is anything but dull. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 113,670 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3