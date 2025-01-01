$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
146,452KM
VIN 5NPDH4AEXDH412723
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,452 KM
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows
Plenty of space in the back seats for three adults and all of their personal space. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a competent comfortable compact sedan. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 146,452 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Hyundai Elantra