Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows

With comfortable and supportive front seats, the driving experience is anything but dull. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 184,580 kms. Its harbour grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2013 Hyundai Elantra

184,580 KM

Details Description

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
184,580KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH351885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0841A
  • Mileage 184,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows

With comfortable and supportive front seats, the driving experience is anything but dull. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 184,580 kms. It's harbour grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2013 Hyundai Elantra