2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$7,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,792KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2DH239411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0059A
- Mileage 142,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!
This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a comfortable, reliable vehicle that is easy on gas consumption. Nice modern design with ample room for five adults to cruise the highways in comfort. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 142,792 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 420 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,358 mm
Curb weight: 1,225 kg
Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2013 Hyundai Elantra