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With comfortable and supportive front seats, the driving experience is anything but dull. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks. This coupe has 241,357 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Hyundai Elantra

241,357 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Hyundai Elantra

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14032953

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
241,357KM
VIN 5NPDH4AEXDH251886

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RB0064A
  • Mileage 241,357 KM

Vehicle Description

With comfortable and supportive front seats, the driving experience is anything but dull. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks. This coupe has 241,357 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Hyundai Elantra