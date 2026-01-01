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2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179,758KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE6DH162459
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows
This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a comfortable, reliable vehicle that is easy on gas consumption. Nice modern design with ample room for five adults to cruise the highways in comfort. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks. This sedan has 179,758 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a comfortable, reliable vehicle that is easy on gas consumption. Nice modern design with ample room for five adults to cruise the highways in comfort. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks. This sedan has 179,758 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Hyundai Elantra