+ taxes & licensing
613-714-8888
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
+ taxes & licensing
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!
Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantra's one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 210,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3