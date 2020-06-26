Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5258363
  • Stock #: BL0869A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH212290
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Civic who? Corolla what? The Hyundai Elantra's one of the new standard bearers in the compact class, with 38-mpg fuel economy, better safety, and class-leading standard features. - thecarconnection.com This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 210,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Toyota Corolla
 93,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLT
 110,818 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 170,845 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory