2013 Hyundai Elantra

151,811 KM

GT GLS - Cruise Control

GT GLS - Cruise Control

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

151,811KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,811 KM

Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, !

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is very good at what it does. Its an exceptional example of a reliable sporty hatchback. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This hatchback has 151,811 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, .


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

