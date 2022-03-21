2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 6 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973289

8973289 Stock #: P0067A

P0067A VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH408266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0067A

Mileage 59,689 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Metal-look/piano black center console trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Length: 4,530 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 943 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 420 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Front Hip Room: 1,358 mm Curb weight: 1,225 kg Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.