2013 Hyundai Elantra

131,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054757
  Stock #: OB0056A
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH358293

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 131,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a good-looking, fuel-sipping compact car that offers a lot of features for the money. This 2013 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is a compact car continues to impress with its styling, fuel efficiency and bang for the buck. It has modern styling that looks sophisticated, offers simple and logical pricing and options packages, and an interior with some big-car perks.This sedan has 131,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

