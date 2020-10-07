Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

91,802 KM

Details Description Features

$11,599

+ tax & licensing
$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan 4DR SDN V6 - $136 B/W

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan 4DR SDN V6 - $136 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

91,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5856471
  • Stock #: MB0081A
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD0DU249581

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB0081A
  • Mileage 91,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $11947 - Our Price is just $11599!

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis has what it takes to compete with more established luxury rivals - cars.usnews.com: This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai has successfully created a line of high-end performance-luxury sedans that are gaining traction with the public. The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a powerful, well-equipped, mid-size luxury 4-door sedan. The Genesis Sedan lineup has been simplified for 2013 by eliminating the 4.6-liter V8 engine and base 5.0 trim levels. The larger optional infotainment display gains enhanced capabilities and additional switch gear.This sedan has 91,802 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.47 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise Control
Front seatback pockets
Front & rear carpeted floor mats
Rear Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
PWR REAR SUNSHADE
Body-colour bodyside moulding
Body colour grille w/chrome accent
Body-colour front & rear bumpers w/chrome insert
DUAL EXHAUST
Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
(4) assist handles
Energy absorbing steering column
(2) rear coat hangers
Rear door child safety locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Body-side reinforcement
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system
P235/50R18 tires
Compact aluminum spare tire
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close
Solar control & acoustically laminated tinted windshield & front side glass
Variable-intermittent rain sensing windshield wipers
Supervision electroluminescent instrument cluster
Auto-defogging system
Wood grain interior trim
Front & rear seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front & rear parking assist sensors
3-point front seatbelts w/pretensioners & force limiters
Automatic HID headlights w/auto-levelling
In-glass radio antenna
18 x 7.5" 7 split-spoke alloy wheels
LED positioning light
Door map pockets w/tilt out feature
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: visor extension
Cargo net w/hooks
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
3.8L DOHC GDI 24-valve V6 engine
8-speed SHIFTRONIC automatic transmission w/OD
Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
Front & rear multi-link suspension -inc: gas shock absorbers
Shark fin-mounted XM radio antenna
Electrochromic rearview mirror -inc: HomeLink universal garage door opener, compass
Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) 12V pwr outlets, dual cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display, digital clock
Integrated memory system -inc: steering column, exterior mirrors & driver seat
Lighting -inc: front map, dome, illuminated glove box, cargo area, footwell, ashtray, rear reading
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, trunk, hood
Dual zone automatic temp control air conditioning -inc: air quality sensor, cabin air filter
Heated rear seat -inc: centre armrest, dual cupholders, pass through opening
Pwr windows -inc: front driver & passenger auto up/down feature, pinch protection, window lock-out button
Front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
Lexicon 14-speaker audio system -inc: AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, iPod/USB/aux inputs, iPod cable, Lexicon 11-channel digital external amp, speed sensing volume control
Navigation system -inc: DVD player, English voice recognition
Heated pwr folding body-colour mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, memory

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

