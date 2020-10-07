The 2013 Hyundai Genesis has what it takes to compete with more established luxury rivals - cars.usnews.com: This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai has successfully created a line of high-end performance-luxury sedans that are gaining traction with the public. The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a powerful, well-equipped, mid-size luxury 4-door sedan. The Genesis Sedan lineup has been simplified for 2013 by eliminating the 4.6-liter V8 engine and base 5.0 trim levels. The larger optional infotainment display gains enhanced capabilities and additional switch gear.This sedan has 91,802 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.47 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Brake Assist
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise Control
Front seatback pockets
Front & rear carpeted floor mats
Rear Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
PWR REAR SUNSHADE
Body-colour bodyside moulding
Body colour grille w/chrome accent
Body-colour front & rear bumpers w/chrome insert
DUAL EXHAUST
Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
(4) assist handles
Energy absorbing steering column
(2) rear coat hangers
Rear door child safety locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Body-side reinforcement
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system