2013 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist 3-point rear seatbelts Front & rear crumple zones Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise Control Front seatback pockets Front & rear carpeted floor mats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Power Options PWR REAR SUNSHADE Trim Body-colour bodyside moulding Body colour grille w/chrome accent Body-colour front & rear bumpers w/chrome insert

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Rear Back-Up Camera Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars (4) assist handles Energy absorbing steering column (2) rear coat hangers Rear door child safety locks Hood buckling creases Shift interlock system Body-side reinforcement Front & rear side-curtain airbags 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system P235/50R18 tires Compact aluminum spare tire Pwr tilt/slide sunroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close Solar control & acoustically laminated tinted windshield & front side glass Variable-intermittent rain sensing windshield wipers Supervision electroluminescent instrument cluster Auto-defogging system Wood grain interior trim Front & rear seat-mounted side-impact airbags Front & rear parking assist sensors 3-point front seatbelts w/pretensioners & force limiters Automatic HID headlights w/auto-levelling In-glass radio antenna 18 x 7.5" 7 split-spoke alloy wheels LED positioning light Door map pockets w/tilt out feature Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: visor extension Cargo net w/hooks Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering 3.8L DOHC GDI 24-valve V6 engine 8-speed SHIFTRONIC automatic transmission w/OD Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) Front & rear multi-link suspension -inc: gas shock absorbers Shark fin-mounted XM radio antenna Electrochromic rearview mirror -inc: HomeLink universal garage door opener, compass Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) 12V pwr outlets, dual cupholders Instrumentation -inc: outside temp display, digital clock Integrated memory system -inc: steering column, exterior mirrors & driver seat Lighting -inc: front map, dome, illuminated glove box, cargo area, footwell, ashtray, rear reading Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, trunk, hood Dual zone automatic temp control air conditioning -inc: air quality sensor, cabin air filter Heated rear seat -inc: centre armrest, dual cupholders, pass through opening Pwr windows -inc: front driver & passenger auto up/down feature, pinch protection, window lock-out button Front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes Lexicon 14-speaker audio system -inc: AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, iPod/USB/aux inputs, iPod cable, Lexicon 11-channel digital external amp, speed sensing volume control Navigation system -inc: DVD player, English voice recognition Heated pwr folding body-colour mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, memory

