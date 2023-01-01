Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

156,487 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Luxury

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

156,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634256
  • Stock #: PB0071A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXDG112367

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0071A
  • Mileage 156,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 156,487 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

