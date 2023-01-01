2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 6 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10656126

10656126 Stock #: PB0069A

PB0069A VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG005810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.