2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

166,698 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

166,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10656126
  • Stock #: PB0069A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG005810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 166,698 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

