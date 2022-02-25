$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Premium
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
167,500KM
Used
- Stock #: NB0498A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB6DG089394
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 167,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
