2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,500 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO

Location

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9428025
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB7DG104594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

