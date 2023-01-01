Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

103,500 KM

Details Description

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

GL - $157 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

103,500KM
Used
  • Stock #: OB0507B
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH767784

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control

Compare at $13904 - Our Price is just $13499!

When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2013 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 103,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 198HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $156.84 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

