2013 Hyundai Sonata

$13,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090482

10090482 Stock #: OB0507B

OB0507B VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH767784

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0507B

Mileage 103,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.