2013 Hyundai Sonata

113,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

GLS AUTO SUNROOF ALLOY'S & MORE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

113,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5617884
  Stock #: 43181
  VIN: 5NPEB4ACXDH541663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43181
  • Mileage 113,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 1,950kg (4,299lbs)
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Passenger volume: 2,939L (103.8 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 205/65HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/65HR16.0
Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM
Horsepower: 198hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 198hp @ 6,300RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 464 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 464 L (16 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Exterior length: 4,820mm (189.8)
Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2)
Wheelbase: 2,795mm (110.0)
Front legroom: 1,155mm (45.5)
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Front hiproom: 1,403mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,395mm (54.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,440mm (56.7)
Front headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

