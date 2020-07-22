2013 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Front centre armrest: w/storage Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance GVWR: 1,950kg (4,299lbs) Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L Passenger volume: 2,939L (103.8 cu.ft.) Front tires: 205/65HR16.0 Rear tires: 205/65HR16.0 Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM Horsepower: 198hp @ 6,300RPM Engine horsepower: 198hp @ 6,300RPM Interior maximum cargo volume: 464 L (16 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 464 L (16 cu.ft.) Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: XM Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Exterior length: 4,820mm (189.8) Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2) Wheelbase: 2,795mm (110.0) Front legroom: 1,155mm (45.5) Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6) Front hiproom: 1,403mm (55.2) Rear hiproom: 1,395mm (54.9) Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,440mm (56.7) Front headroom: 967mm (38.1) Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)

