Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list, This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 152,188 kms. Its bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2013 Hyundai Tucson

152,188 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,188KM
Used
VIN KM8JT3AC5DU631925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0356A
  • Mileage 152,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list, This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 152,188 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation 30,969 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan 2.0 Turbo AWD - Android Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan 2.0 Turbo AWD - Android Auto 84,000 KM $21,555 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i - Touch Screen - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 71,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson