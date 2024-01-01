$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL - Bluetooth
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
152,188KM
Used
VIN KM8JT3AC5DU631925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0356A
- Mileage 152,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list, This 2013 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 152,188 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2013 Hyundai Tucson