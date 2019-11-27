Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369056
  • Stock #: BL0524A
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM0DC335610
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Infiniti JX35 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2013 INFINITI JX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti JX35 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 146901 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

