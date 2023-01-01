$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
EX - Sunroof - Fog Lamps - $107 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
146,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10518339
- Stock #: PB0026B
- VIN: KNADM4A34D6245177
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $9269 - Our Price is just $8999!
This Kia Rio is a solid pick with its strong engine performance and long list of available options. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. This sedan has 146,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.22 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
