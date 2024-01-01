Menu
Low Mileage!

Numerous airbags hidden within the premium interior make this 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop a vehicle with a very high safety rating. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

After its release of this Mini Cooper Hardtop, the Cooper has won awards at many car shows for its excellence and performance. The well known design follows in this generation, but with many upgrades on both styling and drive-trains making this 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop a spry little performer and arguably the best mini yet. This low mileage hatchback has just 62,809 kms. Its eclipse grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.21 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

62,809 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Hardtop S - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

Used
62,809KM
VIN WMWSV3C5XDT394708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eclipse Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Numerous airbags hidden within the premium interior make this 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop a vehicle with a very high safety rating. This 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

After its release of this Mini Cooper Hardtop, the Cooper has won awards at many car shows for its excellence and performance. The well known design follows in this generation, but with many upgrades on both styling and drive-trains making this 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop a spry little performer and arguably the best mini yet. This low mileage hatchback has just 62,809 kms. It's eclipse grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.21 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Center Console: Full with storage

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Firm

Security

Audio system security

Trim

Leatherette shift knob trim

Additional Features

Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Curb weight: 1,210 kg
Overall Width: 1,683 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,278 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Max cargo capacity: 680 L
Overall height: 1,407 mm
Wheelbase: 2,467 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,136 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,585 kg
Rear Leg Room: 708 mm
Overall Length: 3,729 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331

