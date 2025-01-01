$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
264,000KM
VIN WMWZC5C57DWP32726
Vehicle Details
Body Style Sedan
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Manual / Standard
Doors 4-door
Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
This 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman is better than ever with improve agile handling, a powerful turbocharged engine line-up and relentless reliability. This 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman is for sale today.
Think of the 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman as the big Mini. Though still small, it carries the roomiest, most passenger-friendly vehicle in the expanding Mini lineup. And it does offer something those others can't match: The nimble driving characteristics for which all Minis are known. Given these traits plus fuel efficiency and the availability of all-wheel drive, the Countryman may just be the motivator needed for those who yearn for a Mini but need more room.This sedan has 264,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman