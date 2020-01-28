Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors



Compare at $11329 - Our Price is just $10999!



Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 83,090 kms. It's super black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SR. Add some sporty attitude to this Sentra with the SR trim. It comes with upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio control, air conditioning, power windows, and more.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.37 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.