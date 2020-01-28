Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR - $122 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR - $122 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

  1. 4569078
  2. 4569078
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,090KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4569078
  • Stock #: U0423
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL655902
Exterior Colour
Super Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors

Compare at $11329 - Our Price is just $10999!

Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2013 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 83,090 kms. It's super black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SR. Add some sporty attitude to this Sentra with the SR trim. It comes with upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio control, air conditioning, power windows, and more.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.37 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Subaru Outback ...
 86,614 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 687,071 KM
$14,979 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,040 KM
$18,647 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Send A Message