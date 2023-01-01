Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Versa

235,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Versa

2013 Nissan Versa

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906089
  • Stock #: OB0434A
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP1DL829884

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0434A
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2013 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This sedan has 235,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Nissan Versa S
 235,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix 4...
 177,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory