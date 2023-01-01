$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Toyota Matrix
2013 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN FWD AT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,214KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906086
- Stock #: U0721A
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE2DC127546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0721A
- Mileage 177,214 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Toyota Matrix puts a twist on the compact car formula, combining a wagon-like design with a tall seating position, and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. Slotting between a compact hatchback and a small crossover SUV, the 2013 Matrix hatchback offers a big dose of sporty styling and outstanding ride and handling. A mash-up of utility and sportiness, the 2013 Toyota Matrix is an affordable hatchback that is able to handle both cargo and curves with relative ease. This sporty hatchback features a sharply-angled nose, a swept-back beltline and black-out treatment around the rear D-pillar's wraparound glass providing the driver with excellent outward vision. This wagon has 177,214 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3