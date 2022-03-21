$20,074+ tax & licensing
$20,074
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$20,074
+ taxes & licensing
196,114KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738312
- Stock #: P0050
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC4DS304427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,114 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Toyota Sienna is the perfect minivan with its flexible interior configurations and loads of passengers/cargo space. For 2013 the front end design shares the latest Toyota design cues, with a low grille that tapers upward softly into a roofline that does nothing to upset traditional styling. The 2013 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families that demand excellent power, safety, and seating options.This van has 196,114 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Curb weight: 1,985 kg
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall Width: 1,985 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Overall height: 1,790 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm
Fuel Capacity: 79 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,651 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,642 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm
Overall Length: 5,085 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 992 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8