2013 Toyota Sienna

$20,074 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 1 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738312

8738312 Stock #: P0050

P0050 VIN: 5TDKK3DC4DS304427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,114 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Center Console: Partial with covered storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Fold-up cushion rear seats Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Wheelbase: 3,030 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 993 mm Curb weight: 1,985 kg Diameter of tires: 19.0" Overall Width: 1,985 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Overall height: 1,790 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm Fuel Capacity: 79 L Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,651 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,642 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm Overall Length: 5,085 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 992 mm Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.