2013 Volkswagen Passat

$9,989 + taxes & licensing
158,640 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,640 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Overall Width: 1,835 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg Curb weight: 1,461 kg Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Rear Leg Room: 992 mm Overall Length: 4,868 mm Overall height: 1,487 mm Wheelbase: 2,803 mm Front Head Room: 972 mm Manual child safety locks

