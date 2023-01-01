$9,989+ tax & licensing
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Passat
2.5 Trendline
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
158,640KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208787
- Stock #: 23-0525A
- VIN: 1VWAH7A37DC045081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,640 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Volkswagen Passat is the largest passenger car in the Volkswagen line-up. It has all the refinements and technology expected of a modern German vehicle. Some tweaking inside makes the center console's cup holders and storage space more functional, and a rearview camera is now offered on the top SEL trim level.This sedan has 158,640 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall Width: 1,835 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
Curb weight: 1,461 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Overall Length: 4,868 mm
Overall height: 1,487 mm
Wheelbase: 2,803 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
Manual child safety locks
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8