$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2014 BMW 3 Series
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396412
- Stock #: NB0881B
- VIN: WBA3C3G58ENS68857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 BMW 3 Series has become a tech filled marvel with a spacious interior and ultimate comfort while also retaining its sporting heritage. This 2014 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 121,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Navigation
Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3