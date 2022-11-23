Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

121,000 KM

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9396412
  • Stock #: NB0881B
  • VIN: WBA3C3G58ENS68857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2014 BMW 3 Series has become a tech filled marvel with a spacious interior and ultimate comfort while also retaining its sporting heritage. This 2014 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 121,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Navigation
Park Assist

