2014 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9396412

9396412 Stock #: NB0881B

NB0881B VIN: WBA3C3G58ENS68857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Navigation Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.