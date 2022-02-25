2014 Chevrolet Impala

$15,898 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 3 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

8379279 Stock #: H1587

H1587 VIN: 2G11Y5SL4E9261266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # H1587

Mileage 77,381 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Perimeter/approach lights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Engine litres: 2.5 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km Front tires: 235/50SR18.0 Rear tires: 235/50SR18.0 Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Internet access capable: selective service Front headroom: 991mm (39.0) CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5) Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km Rear shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Primary LCD size: 4.2 Front hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0) Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5) Maintenance warranty: 24 months/40,000km Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.) Rear legroom: 935mm (36.8) Wheelbase: 2,837mm (111.7) Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0) Exterior height: 1,496mm (58.9) Exterior length: 5,113mm (201.3) Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3') Front legroom: 1,069mm (42.1) Rear hiproom: 1,379mm (54.3) Passenger volume: 2,973L (105.0 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.0mm (3.46 x 3.98) Compression ratio: 11.25 to 1 Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: trunk Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,300RPM Torque: 187 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Curb weight: 1,661kg (3,662lbs) Engine horsepower: 195hp @ 6,300RPM Engine torque: 187 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM

