2014 Chevrolet Impala
1LS
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
77,381KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8379279
- Stock #: H1587
- VIN: 2G11Y5SL4E9261266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Perimeter/approach lights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine litres: 2.5
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Front tires: 235/50SR18.0
Rear tires: 235/50SR18.0
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: selective service
Front headroom: 991mm (39.0)
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Primary LCD size: 4.2
Front hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/40,000km
Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 935mm (36.8)
Wheelbase: 2,837mm (111.7)
Exterior body width: 1,854mm (73.0)
Exterior height: 1,496mm (58.9)
Exterior length: 5,113mm (201.3)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front legroom: 1,069mm (42.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,379mm (54.3)
Passenger volume: 2,973L (105.0 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.0mm (3.46 x 3.98)
Compression ratio: 11.25 to 1
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Horsepower: 195hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 187 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Curb weight: 1,661kg (3,662lbs)
Engine horsepower: 195hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 187 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
