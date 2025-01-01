Menu
220,805 KM

Details Description

Sedan EX-L

12132942

Sedan EX-L

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
220,805KM
VIN 1HGCR2F86EA807024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0979A
  • Mileage 220,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

Seriously, the Honda Accord remains the midsize-sedan gold standard, according to Autoweek for the 2014 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2014 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this sedan as a family vehicle. This sedan has 220,805 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

