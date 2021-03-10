This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2014 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 51,871 kms. It's serrano red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.24 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica
Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
2.94 Axle Ratio
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, adjustable front active head restraints, deluxe centre console w/armrest, 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments, 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket