2014 Hyundai Accent

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 8 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 6730690

6730690 Stock #: MB0523A

MB0523A VIN: KMHCT4AE2EU772808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Serrano Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,871 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 90 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder Grille w/Chrome Bar Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers 2.94 Axle Ratio 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, adjustable front active head restraints, deluxe centre console w/armrest, 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments, 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 4 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 rear speakers located lower ... Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

