2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
153,489KM
Used
VIN KMHD35LH4EU187035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
A European inspired 4 door hatchback, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT has plenty of power and the character to back it up. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 153,489 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
glove box
ashtray
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, roof-mounted antenna (fixed rod-type), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recogn...
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system, 3.195 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
