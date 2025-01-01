$10,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,938KM
VIN KMHD25LH0EU210314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Geranium Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0501
- Mileage 110,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Sharing the same engine with the Coupe, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT has a smooth power delivery from a more powerful engine. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 110,938 kms. It's geranium red metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.48 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Length: 4,300 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,444 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Curb weight: 1,282 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2014 Hyundai Elantra