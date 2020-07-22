2014 Hyundai Elantra...

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Engine Displacement: 1.8 L Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Engine litres: 1.8 Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Fuel economy city: 7.3L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC GVWR: 1,740kg (3,836lbs) Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km Interior maximum cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.) Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: XM Display: digital/analog Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1) Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7) Fuel economy combined: 6.4L/100 km Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9) Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3) Front hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6) Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)

