Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

117,316 KM

Details Description Features

$8,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,489

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 5369225
  2. 5369225
  3. 5369225
  4. 5369225
  5. 5369225
  6. 5369225
  7. 5369225
  8. 5369225
  9. 5369225
  10. 5369225
  11. 5369225
  12. 5369225
  13. 5369225
  14. 5369225
  15. 5369225
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5369225
  • Stock #: 13485A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH484771

$8,489

+ taxes & licensing

117,316KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13485A
  • Mileage 117,316 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL AUTO IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER ELANTRA GL OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Engine litres: 1.8
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Fuel economy city: 7.3L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
GVWR: 1,740kg (3,836lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: XM
Display: digital/analog
Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Fuel economy combined: 6.4L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9)
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2014 Infiniti QX60 B...
 109,560 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 113,552 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 117,316 KM
$8,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory