2014 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
87,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350809
- Stock #: OB0153A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH469002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Great trunk space and excellent passenger legroom is what makes this 2014 Hyundai Elantra stand out. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This sedan has 87,449 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps .
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
