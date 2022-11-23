Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

87,449 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9350809
  • Stock #: OB0153A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH469002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Great trunk space and excellent passenger legroom is what makes this 2014 Hyundai Elantra stand out. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This sedan has 87,449 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps .


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

