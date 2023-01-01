Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

96,012 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $124 B/W

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $124 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

96,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842060
  • Stock #: OB0413A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH475632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $13389 - Our Price is just $12999!

An effectively mild yet striking design makes the 2014 Hyundai Elantra very attractive and wanted. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This sedan has 96,012 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.61 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, in-glass antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-f...

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Steel w/Cover
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system, 3.065 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

