This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 93654 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
This SUV has 93654 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Axle Ratio 3.648
- Tires: P235/65 R17
- Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
- GVWR: 2,200 kgs
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
