Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

99,496 KM

Details Description

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - $147 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - $147 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

99,496KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8227710
  • Stock #: U0543A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB3EG141771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $15964 - Our Price is just $15499!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 99,496 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.43 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 291,198 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 48,255 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 5,925 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory