$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium - $147 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
99,496KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227710
- Stock #: U0543A
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB3EG141771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 99,496 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.43 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
