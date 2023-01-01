Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

130,438 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

130,438KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9506785
  Stock #: 159201
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA8EG184077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve * Automatic transmission * Clean Carfax * Navigation * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Leather seat * Heated seat front & back * Heated steering wheel * Proximity key * Push button start * Panoramic Sunroof * Bluetooth * Backup camera * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
GVWR: 2,350kg (5,181lbs)
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Interior cargo volume: 1,003 L (35 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 951mm (37.4)
Front headroom: 971mm (38.2)
Towing capacity: 1,590kg (3,505lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,880mm (74.0)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,025 L (72 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Fuel economy city: 11.4L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,690mm (184.6)
Horsepower: 264hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine horsepower: 264hp @ 6,000RPM
Fuel economy highway: 8.2L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,681kg (3,706lbs)
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

