2014 Hyundai Tucson

113,552 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AUTO*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

2014 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AUTO*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  • Listing ID: 5369228
  • Stock #: X1627A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG3EU813060

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

113,552KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1627A
  • Mileage 113,552 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!!*** THIS 2014 TUCSON LIMITED IS A MUST SEE!!!! VERY CLEAN VEHICLE WITH A TON OF FEATURES. LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, LEATHER SEATS, FOG LAMPS, BLUETOOTH, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C AND MUCH MUCH MORE. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTY. COME IN TO HYUNDAI ON HUNT CLUB AND GET THIS VEHICLE AT A STEAL!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
GVWR: 2,090kg (4,608lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,580 L (56 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,400mm (173.2)
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Curb weight: 1,560kg (3,439lbs)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

