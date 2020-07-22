2014 Hyundai Tucson ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Mode Select Transmission Speakers: 7 Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Drive type: all-wheel drive Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Departure angle: 27 deg Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Approach angle: 28 deg Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support AM/FM radio: XM Wheel size: 18 Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) GVWR: 2,090kg (4,608lbs) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1) Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7) Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,580 L (56 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,400mm (173.2) Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7) Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2) Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2) Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7) Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4) Rear hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6) Curb weight: 1,560kg (3,439lbs) Front tires: 225/55HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.