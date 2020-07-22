2014 Hyundai Tucson ...

Safety
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,885L (101.9 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,580 L (56 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,400mm (173.2)
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2)
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Curb weight: 1,560kg (3,439lbs)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
