2014 Infiniti QX60

109,560 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2014 Infiniti QX60

2014 Infiniti QX60

BASE AWD *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

2014 Infiniti QX60

BASE AWD *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  Listing ID: 5369231
  Stock #: 13435A
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM1EC503417

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,560KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13435A
  • Mileage 109,560 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2014 INFINITI QX60 IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This vehicle comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), AWD, Push button, Proximity key, Heated Front seats, Sunroof, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER BMW 330I XDRIVE OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Bodyside mouldings
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Fuel Tank Capacity: 73.8L
Engine location: front
Front tires: 235/65TR18.0
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine litres: 3.5
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Rear tires: 235/65TR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Approach angle: 14 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
Departure angle: 21 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,532mm (60.3)
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/100,000km
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Interior cargo volume: 447 L (16 cu.ft.)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20)
Ground clearance (min): 165mm (6.5)
Horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM
3rd row headroom: 927mm (36.5)
Front hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8)
Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
3rd row legroom: 782mm (30.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Exterior body width: 1,961mm (77.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Passenger volume: 4,242L (149.8 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,166 L (76 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,004kg (4,418lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4)
Engine horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM
Wheelbase: 2,901mm (114.2)
Exterior length: 4,989mm (196.4)
GVWR: 2,693kg (5,937lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

