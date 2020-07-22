2014 Infiniti QX60

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Bodyside mouldings Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Transmission: continuously variable automatic Manual-shift auto Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission 3rd row seats: bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Fuel Tank Capacity: 73.8L Engine location: front Front tires: 235/65TR18.0 Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine litres: 3.5 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Drive type: all-wheel drive Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Rear tires: 235/65TR18.0 Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: power liftgate Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Approach angle: 14 deg Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km Departure angle: 21 deg AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km Front shoulder room: 1,532mm (60.3) Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3) Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/100,000km Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7) Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8) Interior cargo volume: 447 L (16 cu.ft.) Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20) Ground clearance (min): 165mm (6.5) Horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM 3rd row headroom: 927mm (36.5) Front hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8) Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7) 3rd row legroom: 782mm (30.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,067mm (42.0) Exterior body width: 1,961mm (77.2) Rear hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Passenger volume: 4,242L (149.8 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,166 L (76 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 2,004kg (4,418lbs) Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4) Engine horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM Wheelbase: 2,901mm (114.2) Exterior length: 4,989mm (196.4) GVWR: 2,693kg (5,937lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.