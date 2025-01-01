$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,672KM
VIN 1C4PJLAB9EW302470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 99,672 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJLAB9EW302470.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: TBA
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2014 Jeep Cherokee