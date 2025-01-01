Menu
Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

A fully functional 7 seat people mover with perfect proportions and an unbelievably affordable price tag. This 2014 Kia Rondo is for sale today.

The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This sedan has 131,520 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

131,520 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KNAHT8A32E7046989

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

A fully functional 7 seat people mover with perfect proportions and an unbelievably affordable price tag. This 2014 Kia Rondo is for sale today.

The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This sedan has 131,520 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

