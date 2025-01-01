$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
131,520KM
VIN KNAHT8A32E7046989
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
A fully functional 7 seat people mover with perfect proportions and an unbelievably affordable price tag. This 2014 Kia Rondo is for sale today.
The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This sedan has 131,520 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2014 Kia Rondo