Menu
Account
Sign In
This Kia Rondo has come a long way from the box-on-wheels looking predecessor it once was. This 2014 Kia Rondo is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This sedan has 131,620 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2014 Kia Rondo

131,620 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle
12654864

2014 Kia Rondo

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,620KM
VIN KNAHU8A36E7021395

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,620 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Rondo has come a long way from the box-on-wheels looking predecessor it once was. This 2014 Kia Rondo is for sale today.

The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This sedan has 131,620 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate DCT - Premium Audio - $119.45 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate DCT - Premium Audio - $119.45 /Wk 50 KM $36,431 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Kia Rondo 131,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 for sale in Nepean, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 126,322 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2014 Kia Rondo