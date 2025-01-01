Menu
149,562 KM

GS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Used
149,562KM
VIN JM3KE4CYXE0345716

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0162A
  • Mileage 149,562 KM

If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 149,562 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.21 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Trim

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Express open glass sunroof
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Exterior entry lights
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Curb weight: 1,604 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Front Head Room: 990 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,058 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,555 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L
Overall height: 1,670 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights

