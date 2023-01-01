Menu
2014 Mazda CX-9

91,755 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

AWD 4dr GS

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,755KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008687
  • Stock #: 69321
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA5E0438041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69321
  • Mileage 91,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Approach angle: 17 deg
Engine litres: 3.7
Engine displacement: 3.7 L
Basic warranty: 36 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Drive type: all-wheel
Front tires: 245/60HR18.0
Rear tires: 245/60HR18.0
GVWR: 2,720kg (5,997lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,510mm (59.4)
Primary LCD size: 5.8
Rear hiproom: 1,422mm (56.0)
Ground clearance (max): 204mm (8.0)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 96 months/ unlimited distance
3rd row headroom: 899mm (35.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,490mm (58.7)
Horsepower: 273hp @ 6,250RPM
Torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM
Engine horsepower: 273hp @ 6,250RPM
Engine torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 86.7mm (3.76 x 3.41)
Exterior body width: 1,936mm (76.2)
Exterior height: 1,728mm (68.0)
Wheelbase: 2,875mm (113.2)
Front legroom: 1,038mm (40.9)
Rear legroom: 1,010mm (39.8)
3rd row legroom: 824mm (32.4)
Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,435mm (56.5)
3rd row hiproom: 1,111mm (43.7)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,444mm (56.9)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,851 L (101 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,108mm (201.1)
Ground clearance (min): 147mm (5.8)
Curb weight: 2,065kg (4,553lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,947L (139.4 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

