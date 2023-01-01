2014 Mazda CX-9

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 7 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008687

10008687 Stock #: 69321

69321 VIN: JM3TB3CA5E0438041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 69321

Mileage 91,755 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Max seating capacity: 7 Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Approach angle: 17 deg Engine litres: 3.7 Engine displacement: 3.7 L Basic warranty: 36 months/80,000km Tailpipe finisher: chrome Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L Departure angle: 21 deg Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Drive type: all-wheel Front tires: 245/60HR18.0 Rear tires: 245/60HR18.0 GVWR: 2,720kg (5,997lbs) Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Front shoulder room: 1,510mm (59.4) Primary LCD size: 5.8 Rear hiproom: 1,422mm (56.0) Ground clearance (max): 204mm (8.0) Corrosion perforation warranty: 96 months/ unlimited distance 3rd row headroom: 899mm (35.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,490mm (58.7) Horsepower: 273hp @ 6,250RPM Torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM Engine horsepower: 273hp @ 6,250RPM Engine torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 4,250RPM Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 86.7mm (3.76 x 3.41) Exterior body width: 1,936mm (76.2) Exterior height: 1,728mm (68.0) Wheelbase: 2,875mm (113.2) Front legroom: 1,038mm (40.9) Rear legroom: 1,010mm (39.8) 3rd row legroom: 824mm (32.4) Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0) Front hiproom: 1,435mm (56.5) 3rd row hiproom: 1,111mm (43.7) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,444mm (56.9) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,851 L (101 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 5,108mm (201.1) Ground clearance (min): 147mm (5.8) Curb weight: 2,065kg (4,553lbs) Passenger volume: 3,947L (139.4 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

