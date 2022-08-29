$12,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT-SKY - Sunroof - Navigation
164,743KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118402
- Stock #: OB0012A
- VIN: JM1BM1M30E1142115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $12874 - Our Price is just $12499!
The 2014 Mazda 3 is edgy with new styling, a host of infotainment and tech features, and reworked engines. - motortrend.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This hatchback has 164,743 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
