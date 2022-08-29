Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

164,743 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

GT-SKY - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

164,743KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118402
  • Stock #: OB0012A
  • VIN: JM1BM1M30E1142115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!

Compare at $12874 - Our Price is just $12499!

The 2014 Mazda 3 is edgy with new styling, a host of infotainment and tech features, and reworked engines. - motortrend.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This hatchback has 164,743 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

